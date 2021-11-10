Spooked By India's NSA Level Talks On Afghanistan, Pak Scampers To Host Its Own Dialogue

Spooked by India, Pakistan scampered to host a Troika Plus meeting with senior diplomats from the United States, China, and Russia on the situation in Afghanistan. The meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 11, comes after Pakistan declined an invite to India's NSA-level dialogues to be held in Delhi today (November 10). Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amit Khan Muttaqi will also be present in the said meeting to be held in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

The senior-level meet will be chaired by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pak NSA Moeed Yusuf. "Troika Plus at SRs (special representatives level) will meet with Muttaqi," Qureshi said, as per ANI.

Adding details about the expected areas to be discussed at the SR-level meet, he added, "Troika Plus has become an important forum for engagement with Afghan authorities. It will express support for an inclusive government, discuss ways to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as well as the protection of human rights, particularly women rights."

Muttaqi is set to arrive in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Wednesday and it will be the first such visit since the Taliban took over Kabul in mid-August.

India to kick-start Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan

The meeting comes around the same time New Delhi is set to host a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan. Pakistan had decided to stay away from the meeting "reflecting its mindset of viewing Afghanistan as its protectorate," ANI reported, citing an official source.

“Pakistan’s decision is unfortunate, but not surprising...Pakistan has not attended the previous meetings of this format. Its media comments against India are an unsuccessful attempt to deflect attention from its pernicious role in Afghanistan,” the source was quoted as saying by ANI.

The formal invitation for the NSA-level meet has reportedly been declined by China citing "scheduling issues." However, Beijing extended support for an open dialogue with India on Afghanistan "multilaterally and bilaterally," ANI reported. NSA Ajit Doval will chair the dialogue to be attended by the NSAs of Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. On being asked about Afghanistan's absence from the meet, ANI quoted sources saying, "None of the eight countries (including India) recognises or legitimises the Taliban government. India also doesn't recognise it, which is why it has not invited Afghanistan to the dialogue”.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)