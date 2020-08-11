UNICEF Resumes Polio Vaccination Campaigns In Afghanistan, Pakistan After Virus Disruption

The polio immunisation campaign has resumed in Pakistan and Afghanistan after the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, leaving 50 million children without their polio vaccine. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) assured that the application of new vaccination guidelines and the use of protective equipment by frontline health workers will help ensure that vaccination campaigns resume safely.

According to the UN agency, polio immunization programmes restarted in three Afghan provinces in July and an initial round of vaccinations took place in Pakistan at the end of July, covering about 780,000 children. A second campaign covering almost half of Afghanistan and a nationwide vaccination campaign in Pakistan is slated to start later this month.

Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, said in a statement that these life-saving vaccinations are critical if children are to avoid yet another health emergency. She emphasised that viruses know no borders and no child is safe from polio until every child is safe.

“Although we have experienced new challenges and a setback in the fight against polio because of COVID-19, the eradication of this contagious disease will get back on track and is firmly within our reach,” added Gough.

Last two polio-endemic countries

However, UNICEF raised concerns that up to 1 million children in Afghanistan could miss out on vaccines as door-to-door vaccinations are not possible in some areas. It acknowledged that parents will have to make their way to health clinics to have their child vaccinated.

Polio campaigns were halted in both Afghanistan and Pakistan, the last two polio-endemic countries in the world, in March 2020 to avoid the risk of COVID-19 transmission. UNICEF said that the reported polio cases have reached 34 in Afghanistan and 63 in Pakistan, including in some previously polio-free parts of the country.

“Together with the respective Governments and other partners including the WHO, Rotary, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and with the dedicated work by frontline health workers, we are committed to reaching every child,” said Gough.

(Image credit: UNICEF Afghanistan/2020)