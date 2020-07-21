Sports Ministry Partners With UNICEF To Provide Youth With Volunteering Opportunities

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju signed a Statement of Intent to promote Indian youth to volunteer for work in partnership with YuWaah (a multi-stakeholder platform formed by the UNICEF), according to a press release. The collaboration fulfilled Prime Minister Modi’s calls for Atmanirbhar Bharat. Also, the volunteering opportunities would help young and talented students to transition from education and learning to some productive work and would hone their skillset in the current fast-paced environment.

The partnership launched by Usha Sharma, Secretary, Youth Affairs, and Dr.Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India in the presence of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju would mobilize nearly 1 crore youth for work. Stressing on the need for entry into the work landscape, Rijiju said, “This partnership is very appropriate in these challenging times. I am confident that it will give a strong focus on our existing policies.” Further, he added that the Prime Minister had earlier laid out “a clearly-charted roadmap for the youth of India” by giving a clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said that the youth of the country will now have to drive the vision further. “India being such a young country with a huge population, the contribution of the youth in any sphere can make a huge difference, not just in India but at the global platform,” he said.

While the government of India has been invested in taking young people’s opinions and ideas into consideration, Rijiju emphasized that the youth’s innovative thought process was needed to address India’s upcoming challenges. Highlighting the importance of the collaboration, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports said that “MYAS can be an effective bridge between young people together with partners like YuWaah and the Government machinery."

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports working with UN agencies for youth in India https://t.co/Wir81hl2XQ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 20, 2020

Platform to fulfill ambitions

The new partnership focuses on youth’s contribution to tackling the education, skill, and unemployment challenges in India, as per the release. Further, it would promote entrepreneurship among aspiring leaders, upskill young people, create linkages with aspirational socio-economic opportunities, promote change, and will encourage civic participation among young people. Secretary of Youth Affairs, Usha Sharma, was quoted saying that the YuWaah partnership was a unique opportunity that will provide a platform to fulfill ambitions and dreams of India’s youth.

(Image Credit: Gov.in website)