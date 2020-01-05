US Embassy In Pakistan Issues Advisory To All US Government Employees

The US Embassy in Pakistan has issued an advisory to all its personnel and US Government personnel about non-essential travel. The tensions remain high following the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Quds force and the mastermind behind Iran's proxy wars. The Embassy is also on high alert.

US Embassy advisory

The US consulate has also begun monitoring its surroundings for possible demonstrations and suspicious activity following the death of Gen Solemani. In a statement, the US Embassy in Pakistan said that US government personnel in Pakistan have been advised to delay all unnecessary official movements.

In addition, the US embassies in other countries have issued similar advisories. The US Embassy in Pakistan has also told its personnel to avoid crowds, to keep a low profile in public and to also be always aware of one's surroundings. The advisory also recommended that individuals review personal security plans and exercise caution in the case they find themselves near crowds and protests.

US embassies in Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait & UAE have now issued security alerts (in addition to US Embassy Baghdad telling all Americans to leave the country immediately) — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 3, 2020

"Given possible reactions to recent events in Iraq, the US Embassy has restricted travel by US government employees. US government personnel in Pakistan are required to postpone non-essential official movements and most personal movements" pic.twitter.com/vyN6zFFTN4 — Graphenes (@Graphenes1) January 4, 2020

In a stark warning to Iran, US President Donald Trump threatened to hit dozens of targets in the Islamic Republic “very fast and very hard” if it retaliates for the targeted killing of the head of Iran's elite Quds Force. In unusually specific language, Trump tweeted that his administration had already targeted 52 Iranian sites stating “some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture." He linked the number of sites to the number of hostages, also 52, held by Iran for nearly 15 months after protesters overran the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979.

