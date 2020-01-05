US Embassy In Baghdad Attacked; "This Might Be A Show Of Force," Remarks Sushant Sareen

Just a day after the US drone attack killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, international reports state that the US embassy in Baghdad has come under rocket attack. Reuters stated that two Katyusha rockets fell inside Iraq’s Baladairbase, 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, which houses U.S. forces on Saturday, January 4, but caused no casualties. The missile attack is alleged to be carried out by Iranian forces as a retaliation to the US forces' attack on Friday.

'War is a little far-fetched'

Strategic Affairs Expert, Sushant Sareen while speaking to Republic TV said that attack was not unexpected and the early reports that have come in so far are a bit of sketchy. He added that the attack cannot be pinned down on the Iranian forces just yet even though some of the missiles seemed to be of Iranian origin.

Sareen said, "As of now, war is a little far fetched. There is no third World War taking place. Certainly, not by a long stretch right now. I think the information about this particular attack is very sketchy, I don't think anybody can pin it down on the Iranian forces just yet even though some of those missiles might be of Iranian origin or the Iranians might have supplied it, we must remember the attack in which Qassem Soleimani was killed, there was another Iraqi leader who was killed which is a very powerful militia within Iraq."

READ | US Embassy In Baghdad & Iraq's Balad Airbase Comes Under Rocket Attack, LIVE Updates Here

Furthermore, he added, "You know, they decided that they are going to retaliate regardless of whether the Iranians had given them a go-ahead or not. So right now I think that we are still in the fog of the entire incident. You cannot say of what transpired. It is not clear whether the embassy has been hit or whether anybody has got injured." Sareen also said, "There was an expectation that something will certainly happen but at what level it will happen that is still a question. I don't think the Americans are going to start firing missiles over Iran or get into a retaliating mode. I think they will take their time to see around. I don't think either the Iranians or the Americans are actually interested in getting into a war."

READ | Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Pays Respect To Soleimani’s Family

The Strategic Affairs Expert also opined that the attack might just be a signal or a show of force by Iran that they are not going to roll over. "I don't think there is anything which is really unexpected. Some reports are suggesting that the rockets which have been fired have not even landed in the territory. Perhaps, this is just a signal, rather than simply carrying out demonstrations and screaming and shouting and raging and ranting. Maybe this is just some kind of show of force that Iran is not going to roll over and play dead," remarked Sareen.

READ | Israel PM Backs Trump Over Soleimani Killing, Says 'US Has The Right Of Self-defense'

WATCH: US Drone Strike Killing Iran's Maj. General Soleimani & Convoy Video Released