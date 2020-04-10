Want India's Covid Help? Send Terrorists Like Hafiz Saeed, Vacate PoK: Kapil Mishra To Pak

BJP's controversial leader, Kapil Mishra, asserted that Pakistan should be helped only conditionally to combat the global health crisis of Coronavirus that has engulfed the various parts of the world. In a tweet, the BJP leader coherently stated that India should not extend any help to its neighbour unless the pre-conditions are met, despite the unprecedented health crisis.

From handing over UN-designated terrorist-s Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azahar, and 1992 serial blast mastermind Dawood Ibrahim to 'giving back' Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Kapil Mishra listed three conditions.

India should help Pakistan on these conditions :



1. Handover top terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar & Dawood



2. Guarantee food & safety to Pakistani Hindus , Sikhs & Christians



3. Give back Pak Occupied J&K



Otherwise, India should not give any help to Pakistan — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) April 10, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar's appeal to India

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar a day ago appealed India to provide for ventilators to Pakistan, that has recorded over 4000 cases of Coronavirus. Speaking the PTI, Akhtar said that Pakistan would never forget India's gesture, if it provides the country with 10,000 ventilators. "If India can make 10,000 ventilators for us, Pakistan will remember this gesture forever. But we can only propose the matches. The rest is up to the authorities (to decide),” said Shoaib Akhtar.

The first case in Pakistan of Coronavirus was reported from a man who was arrested in Italy for narcotics smuggling and handed over back to his native country. The cricketer's appeal comes at a time when Pakistan is reeling under the concerns of lack of medical equipment. Pakistan on April 10 morning reported 4,474 cases, 65 deaths, and 572 recoveries. The Pakistani Army has urged its citizens to be indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. It was reported that the largest province of Punjab registered 2,224 cases, Sindh 1,128, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 311, Balochistan 169, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 190, Islamabad 68 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 9 Coronavirus cases.

India was thanked by the United States, Israel, and Brazil for lifting the ban of chloroquine supply. Apart from that, India led the efforts to combat the Coronavirus in the southeast Asia region after allowing to test clinical samples from abroad in its laboratories. Further, New Delhi also offered aid with evacuating people from affected areas.

