India Retaliates To Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation, Kills One; Injures Eight Pak Soldiers

As Pakistan tries to push in a large number of trained terrorists into the Indian side to carry out attacks on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Pakistan army has resorted to an increase in the unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. The Pakistan army has increased the number of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in both Kashmir as well as the Jammu region, while the Indian army continues to give a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression. In the Indian Army's retaliation, the Pakistan army has suffered huge losses and one of its men has been killed whereas eight others have been seriously injured.

'One Pakistani soldier killed'

"Pakistan Army resorted to repeated unprovoked ceasefire violation targeting Indian villages in Jammu and Kashmir at a number of places. Indian Army retaliated strongly in Hajipir, Poonch, Chhamb, and Rakh Chikri sectors today in which one Pakistani soldier was killed and eight were injured," a source in the army said.

He said that the Pakistani soldier was killed in the Bhimber sector whereas injuries were reported from Hajipir, Poonch, Rakh Chikri, and Padhar sectors. The recent secret report of the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that around 300 terrorists are waiting at several launch pads on the other side of the line of control to infiltrate into the Indian side so as to carry out attacks on or ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of article 370 and 35A.

"Inputs have been received that around 300 terrorists are waiting for an opportunity to sneak into the Indian side from across and they are being aided by the Pakistan army and instructions have been passed to the security agencies to maintain tight vigil to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy," a source said. The army also maintains that they have been responding to the Pakistani ceasefire violation effectively and have destroyed a large number of Pakistan army's posts.

"Pakistan continues to hide their causalities and the damage to their posts. We have inflicted huge damages to their men and infrastructure but they will never own it as they have been doing always," a senior army officer told Republic World.

(Image credits: PTI)