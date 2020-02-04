"We'll Get Destroyed But Destroy Them": Spooked Imran Minister Hyperventilates In Pak Parl

Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday was rattled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks which he made last week saying India is now capable of making Pakistan "bite the dust" in less than 10 days in any new war with its arch-rival.

'Our children are ready to die for Pakistan'

Speaking in the Pakistan Assembly, Chaudhry said, "I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to say things like 'we will destroy Pakistan 7-10 days. Our children are ready to die for Pakistan. Both countries are nuclear-equipped. We will get destroyed but will destroy them."

Kejriwal backs PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday gave a befitting response to Fawad Chaudhry, who in a Thursday tweet attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attempted to meddle in Delhi elections. The Aam Aadmi Party chief said Narendra Modi is his PM as well and India won't tolerate Pakistan's interference in its internal matters.

"Narendra Modi is India's Prime Minister. He is my Prime Minister as well. Delhi Election is India's internal matter, and we won't tolerate interference of the supporters of terrorism," he tweeted in Hindi. "Pakistan can try as much as they want, but it cannot attack the unity of our country," he added.

नरेंद्र मोदी जी भारत के प्रधानमंत्री है। मेरे भी प्रधानमंत्री है। दिल्ली का चुनाव भारत का आंतरिक मसला है और हमें आतंकवाद के सबसे बड़े प्रायोजकों का हस्तक्षेप बर्दाश्त नहीं। पाकिस्तान जितनी कोशिश कर ले, इस देश की एकता पर प्रहार नहीं कर सकता। https://t.co/E2Rl65nWSK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020

'We take on terrorists in their homes'

The Pakistan Minister had been rattled by PM Modi's remark that the Indian armed forces will not take more than 10 days to defeat Pakistan in an armed conflict. PM Modi had also said that the surgical strike in 2016 and airstrike on a terror camp in Balakot last year were evidence of this. "This is 'youthful thinking'. We carry out surgical strikes and take on terrorists in their homes," he had said.

Speaking at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally in New Delhi, PM said Pakistan has waged a proxy war against India in Jammu and Kashmir for decades and killed thousands of people and security personnel but previous governments did not give the armed forces the permission to launch operations across the border.

