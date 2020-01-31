So Pakistan Wants Modi To Be Defeated?: BJP Has Questions On Pak Min's Delhi Poll Meddling

On Friday, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra clapped back at Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on his recent tweet against PM Modi, asking the latter why 'Pakistan was so afraid of Modi?"

Pakistan Minister Fawad Choudhry, in a tweet claimed that PM Modi has "lost balance" over the internal and external reactions he had received on the abrogation of Article 370, CAA and the "failing economy." The Pakistan Minister tried to make an "appeal" to the people of India saying that they "must defeat Modi madness". Responding to this tweet, Sambit Patra stated that Pakistan was worried because Modiji had "exposed" Pakistan on a number of issues.

So Pakistan wants BJP to be defeated!

Why’s Pakistan so afraid of Modi ji?

Just because Modi ji stands between Pakistan & it’s nefarious designs ..just because Modi ji has exposed how Pak used Art370 to further terrorism,how there’s religious persecution in Pak?



Delhi U Decide!! https://t.co/qGiQZ541PM — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 31, 2020

"People of India must defeat #Modimadness, Under pressure to lose another State Elections(Delhi on Feb 8th), he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region,Mr. Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship laws and failing economy," said the Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry.

He was opposed by Delhi CM Kejriwal who took upheld that Pakistan has no business in India's elections.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

