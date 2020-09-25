'Why Pakistan Still Part Of UNHRC?': European Think-tank Exposes Terrorism & Atrocities

On Thursday, Imran Khan's 'Naya' Pakistan was once again humiliated on an international platform for failing to act against terrorism and supporting it. Veronica Ekelund, the Research Analyst at the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), speaking at the 18th Meeting of the 45th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Commission said stated several instances of Pakistan admitting to protect terrorists on its terrorists.

'Why is Pakistan still a member of this council?'

"Respect for Human Rights is universal and paramount and it applies to all countries including Pakistan. Terrorism inherently undermines the promotion and protection of Human Rights. Talking to CNN in February 2019, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted that UN-designated terrorist and chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad Masood Azhar resides in Pakistan. To BBC in March 2019, Mr Qureshi confessed that his government and Jaish-e-Mohammad maintained official contact," she said.

"In July 2019, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan told the US Institute of Peace in Washington that his country hosts 40,000 terrorists. In June 2020, Imran Khan referred to Al-Queda leader Osama Bin Laden as a martyr in the country's Parliament. Last month, Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the presence of UN-designated terrorist Dawood Ibrahim on its territory," she added.

Veronica further slamming Pakistan in her intervention said, "Madam President, there is no need to elaborate that Pakistani officials have time and again confessed the country continues to be a safe haven for terrorists and terrorist organisations. The UN Security Council's consolidated list of terrorist individuals and entities included a hundred and forty-six entries from Pakistan. With all due respect, I am compelled to ask, Why is Pakistan still a member of this council?"

