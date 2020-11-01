Why Pakistan And The ISI Are Spooked By The Republic Media Network

With a Pakistani Minister and top PTI leader launching an attack on the Republic Media Network, Islamabad and the ISI’s trepidation of the news network is now official and part of public record. On Saturday, Provincial Minister of Punjab for Information and Culture Fayaz Ul-Hasan Chohan held a public press conference wherein he targeted the news network's Senior Consulting Editor (Strategic Affairs) Retd. Major Gaurav Arya in particular.

In response, Retd. Major Gaurav Arya publicly challenged the Pakistani Minister for an open one-on-debate on Republic. Unsurprisingly, the spooked Pakistani Minister Chouhan thus far has chickened out of an on-air live and unedited debate.

This is my response to @Fayazchohanpti



You challenged me. I accept your challenge. Your volume will be controlled by you. There will be just you, me and an anchor. When you talk, I will not interrupt.



It will be a live debate

History books have been witness to the long-standing tradition of the Pakistani Government, its machinery, and the ISI being accomplices, abettors and harbourers of terror.

Republic Media Network has been at the forefront of exposing the lies of Pakistan and has committedly used its platform of journalism to put out proof after proof of state complicity in acts of terror; we have fought unwaveringly for just for the blood that Pakistan has spilt through its systems of terror and been uncompromising in our guiding principle of putting the nation first. Nothing will stop us from treading that path. It, then, comes as no surprise that Republic Media Network has been identified as the number 1 enemy of the Pakistani Government and the ISI.

Why Pakistan and the ISI are spooked by Republic

Here’s a short list of what Republic has done off-late that has spooked Pakistan:

Republic Demolished Pakistan's Mountain of Lies on the Balakot Strike

Republic Bharat on March 6 accessed final visual proof of the razor precision of the Indian Air Force's February 26 strike by Spice 2000 missiles against the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terrorist base in Balakot. With this one expose the entire mountain of lies built by Pakistan came tumbling down.

The Pakistan National Security Committee held a meeting on 26 February, 2019, and Imran Khan's party tweeted “Forum strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties. Once again Indian government has resorted to a self-serving, reckless and fictitious claim.” The Pakistan Army spokesperson put out false pictures and said “payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open”. It is no surprise that left red-faced after the proof put out by Republic, a globally embarrassed Pakistan is rattled by the Republic Media Network.

Republic Pulverised Pakistan's Denials on the Surgical Strike

Following the Uri Terror Attack, the Indian Army hit back by taking out the terror camps of Pakistan with Surgical Strikes. A startled, afraid and shuddering Pakistan went into denial mode saying there was “cross border fire”, they called it “imaginary surgical strikes” and Pakistan’s Foreign Office even issued a statement trying to dismiss the strikes by saying “Such falsified, concocted and irresponsible statements can only escalate the already fragile security situation in the region”. But every face-saving narrative Pakistan clung onto snapped the moment Republic put out the ultimate proof of the surgical strikes.

636 days after the Indian Army carried out the surgical strike on Pakistan on September 29, 2016, Republic TV has accessed the video of the same. In a World Exclusive, Republic TV has accessed the time and date-stamped footage of four targets, which have been captured through UAV and head-mounted cameras.

Republic Firmly Stands Against Pakistan-sponsored & Bred Terrorism

Republic sends shivers down the spine of Pakistan because every attempt to radicalise misinform and infiltrate Indian soil has been called out by this proudly and uncompromisingly nationalistic network.

From reporting about how a desperate Imran Khan said, if Pakistan is put on FATF's blacklist, then no international financial institutions would deal with the country, to reporting on how the Indian Army has shot down a quadcopter of the Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) in Jammu and Kashmir in October, the 'forces firsts, nation first' stand of Republic Media Network has left Pakistan exposed across the world.

