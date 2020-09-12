Woman Activist Slams Pakistan Judicial System For Exploiting Minorities, Hails India's CAA

London-based Pakistani human rights activist and spokeswoman for Justice of Minorities in Pakistan Anila Gulzar criticised the judicial system in her country and condemned the death sentence awarded to a 37-year-old Christian man, Asif Pervaiz, in Lahore.

Upon refusing to convert to Islam, Asif was made to quit his job at a hosiery factory in the city and was accused by his employer of committing blasphemy, Gulzar said. Asif’s supervisor accused him of sending defamatory comments about Prophet Muhammad in a text message. Making insulting remarks about the prophet bears a mandatory death penalty in Pakistan. Terming the accusations as trumped-up charges, the activist said that Asif should be acquitted.

Gulzar hails India’s CAA

Anila Gulzar, herself a Christian who migrated to the United Kingdom 30 years ago, said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have won the hearts of Pakistani minorities by introducing the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) 2019 which guarantees citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan.

"Persecuted Christians in Pakistan can now go to India. Christians in Pakistan have been suffering for over 70 years. I am a Christian and I am living in UK for the past 30 years. There is no need to convert oneself to other religion as you have the opportunity to go to India," Gulzar said.

(With inputs from agency)