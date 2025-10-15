Afghanistan Claims Pakistan Has Surrendered And Pleaded To End Conflict: Reports

In a significant development in the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Pakistan has reportedly pleaded with Afghanistan to stop the ongoing clashes and expressed fears of harsh retaliation, effectively pleading for peace.

The Taliban confirmed this, according to reports. Taliban official Abdul Haq Hamad claimed Islamabad pleaded "Allah ke vaste" (for God’s sake) to stop the fighting.

This marks Pakistan's second such plea in six months, following its request to India to cease retaliation during Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan has also sought intervention from Qatar and Saudi Arabia to ease tensions after fierce border clashes between the two neighbors, according to reports.

Intense fighting continues in multiple areas along the disputed Durand Line, sources said.

Pakistani forces briefly captured the Spin Boldak Gate, but Afghan security forces regained control in an operation this morning, according to sources.

The clashes inflicted heavy casualties on Pakistani troops, with reinforcements arriving at the site. Eight Pakistani soldiers were killed in a separate attack by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) today, with several others injured, sources added.

At Spin Boldak Hospital, officials reported up to 15 civilian deaths and more than 100 injuries, including women and children, from Pakistani bombing and shelling since morning. The Taliban has not disclosed its military casualties. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed 12 civilian deaths: “The fighting has stopped. It was initiated by Pakistan, and we responded.”

Tensions remain high.

Pakistan denied the Taliban's claims of captured checkpoints, per Tolo News.

The Pakistani army stated that Taliban forces attacked multiple points in Spin Boldak on Wednesday morning, killing 15–20 people. It accused the Taliban of spreading false claims about the attack's origin and destroying the Friendship Gate between the two countries.

New gatherings of Afghan Taliban and Pakistani Taliban forces have been reported in the area.

Current State of the Conflict

The conflict along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border has intensified, with clashes now reported in Paktika province following earlier violence in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, Afghan media reported.

Afghan forces have reportedly captured the Spin Boldak Gate from Pakistani troops, according to Afghan media outlets citing security sources.

"Security sources confirm that security forces captured the Spin Boldak Gate from Pakistani soldiers during morning operations and have taken full control of the area," local media reported.

The report adds that "Pakistani soldiers suffered heavy losses, and fresh forces have arrived in the area."

Further, another local source, citing local residents in Paktika province, reported that heavy fighting has now erupted in the Turo district, specifically at the "Qamaruddin" and "Khan Mohammad" gates along the contested border line.

Additional fighting was reported at the "Lari" gate in the Urmuz district of Paktika.

"Local residents confirmed that intense clashes have started at the 'Qamaruddin' and 'Khan Mohammad' gates along the hypothetical line in the Turo district of Paktika, and fresh forces have arrived in the area," the report stated.

It added, "Local sources have also said that the war has begun at the 'Lari' gate in the Urmuz district."

These developments come hours after Afghan officials said Pakistani forces launched an attack in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring more than 100.

Afghan forces responded with what they described as a "retaliatory operation," claiming to have inflicted heavy losses on Pakistani troops and seized military assets.

"Unfortunately, this morning, Pakistani forces once again launched attacks with light and heavy weapons on Afghanistan in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, as a result of which more than 12 civilians were martyred and more than 100 were injured," Zabihullah Mujahid, the official spokesperson for Afghanistan's foreign ministry, said in a statement.

While the exact number of Pakistani casualties has not been independently verified, Mujahid claimed that Afghan forces inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani military assets.

Both sides accuse each other of harbouring hostile militant groups. Pakistan blames the Afghan Taliban for providing a haven to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while Afghanistan alleges repeated incursions by Pakistani forces and shelling of border areas.