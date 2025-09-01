Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif In Attendance, PM Narendra Modi Slams Terrorism At SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China, stressing that India has consistently opposed terrorism and its funding.

“India has raised voice against terror financing,” he said, warning that double standards on the issue are unacceptable.

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in attendance, Modi’s remarks took on added significance. He urged member nations to take collective action against the threat of terrorism, separatism, and extremism, calling it a shared challenge for the global community.

Recalling Pahalgam Terror Attack

Modi underlined India’s painful experiences with terrorism, spanning over four decades. “India has been bearing the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief,” he said.

He further added, “India has taken the lead in the fight against terror outfits like Al-Qaeda and its associates, and we oppose any kind of terror-financing.”

India’s Priorities for SCO

Outlining India’s vision for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Prime Minister said the country’s policy rests on three key pillars — S for Security, C for Connectivity, and O for Opportunity.

“India has played a very positive role as a member of the SCO. Our diplomacy and perspective are firmly rooted in strengthening security, improving connectivity, and creating opportunities for mutual growth,” Modi stressed.

Call for Reform and Transformation

Modi also highlighted India’s wider governance approach and its alignment with global platforms like the SCO. “Reform, perform and transform are three principles India is adhering by,” he said, adding that this philosophy guides both domestic policy and international engagement.

SCO Members Present