Published 14:10 IST, October 21st 2024
Pakistan Seeks Additional $2 Billion From IMF to Tackle Devastating Climate Change
Pakistan's Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, is set to request additional funds from the IMF during the annual IMF meetings scheduled for later this month
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Pakistan Seeks $2 Billion From IMF to Tackle Devastating Climate Change | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:08 IST, October 21st 2024