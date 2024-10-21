sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Pakistan Seeks Additional $2 Billion From IMF to Tackle Devastating Climate Change

Published 14:10 IST, October 21st 2024

Pakistan Seeks Additional $2 Billion From IMF to Tackle Devastating Climate Change

Pakistan's Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, is set to request additional funds from the IMF during the annual IMF meetings scheduled for later this month

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pakistan Seeks $2 Billion From IMF to Tackle Devastating Climate Change
Pakistan Seeks $2 Billion From IMF to Tackle Devastating Climate Change | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:08 IST, October 21st 2024