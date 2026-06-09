Pakistan Tells UK to 'Educate' MPs After British Lawmakers Flag Deteriorating Situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)

Pakistan has sharply pushed back against a large group of British lawmakers who raised alarms over a worsening security crisis, mass arrests, and internet blackouts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a stern diplomatic response, Islamabad rejected the allegations as "unwarranted," demanded non-interference in its affairs, and went as far as asking the British government to "educate" its own Members of Parliament (MPs).

What Triggered the Dispute?

The diplomatic row erupted after Imran Hussain MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir, alongside dozens of other British politicians including high-profile figures like Jeremy Corbyn sent an official letter to UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The British lawmakers voiced deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation on the ground in PoK, citing:

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A total communications blackout and internet shutdowns leaving locals cut off from the world.

Severe anxiety for British Kashmiris in the UK who have been completely unable to contact their relatives in PoK.

Reports of mass arrests, which reportedly include the detention of British nationals visiting the region.

A breakdown in peace talks between Pakistani authorities and local protesters (the Joint Awami Action Committee) over basic rights and civic governance issues.

The UK letter urged the British Foreign Office to step in, demand answers from Pakistan, and push for an immediate end to the blockade.

Pakistan's Furious Response: 'Mind Your Own Business'

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs quickly issued a strong rebuttal. Dismissing the British MPs' letter as "irresponsible" and "ill-informed," Islamabad made it clear that it views any international scrutiny of PoK as a red line.

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Faced with severe international scrutiny, Islamabad scrambled to justify its heavy-handed crackdown in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by turning the tables on the British lawmakers.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry lashed out at the UK politicians, accusing them of harboring "colonial" mindsets and displaying a complete ignorance of the region's ground reality.

Defending its aggressive blockades and communications blackout, Islamabad arrogantly reminded London to back off, demanding respect for its sovereignty and telling the UK to strictly adhere to the principle of non-interference in its internal matters.

The foreign ministry asserted that while it recognises the right to peaceful assembly, it cannot permit vandalism, the destruction of public services like hospitals, or the murder of innocent civilians and law enforcement officials under any circumstances.