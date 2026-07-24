Pakistan Terror-Politician Nexus Exposed: Ministers, Lashkar Leaders Attend Hizbul Aide's Funeral in Lahore

New Delhi: The alleged nexus between Pakistan's political establishment and terror outfits came under fresh scrutiny after senior political figures and leaders linked to proscribed terrorist organisations attended the funeral of Amir Ul Azeem, a close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in Lahore.

Amir Ul Azeem, who served as the General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and was regarded as a close confidant of Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin, died in Lahore on Thursday. According to available information, he played a significant role in radicalising Pakistani youth against India over the Kashmir issue.

Following his death, Syed Salahuddin reportedly conveyed a condolence message to Azeem's family through Hizbul cadres, underscoring the longstanding association between the two.

The funeral witnessed the presence of Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, along with several senior Lashkar leaders, highlighting the participation of individuals linked to Pakistan-based terror networks.

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Also present at the funeral were Punjab Minister Ramesh Arora and Khalistani radical Gopal Singh Chawla, with photographs from the event showing political figures and members associated with extremist organisations sharing the same platform.

The gathering has once again raised questions over the alleged proximity between sections of Pakistan's political leadership and individuals linked to terrorist organisations. The presence of leaders from Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and political representatives at the funeral has drawn attention to what critics describe as Pakistan's terror ecosystem operating in the open.

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