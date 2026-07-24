'World Witness To Rights Suppression In PoK': India Shreds Pakistan At UNSC, Reasserts Kashmir As Integral

New Delhi: India on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for its continued suppression of basic rights and stifling of fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The remarks were made by Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, India's Permanent Representative at the United Nations, during the United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Strengthening the Mechanisms for Peaceful Settlement of Disputes.

He brought attention to the ongoing developments in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and how it fully exposes the true nature of the Pakistani state.

‘Continued suppression of basic rights…’

Ambassador Harish said, "The world is witness to the continued suppression of basic rights, freedom of expression and association and stifling of fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. These are not isolated instances, but part of a larger design by the Pakistani establishment in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir for close to eight decades."

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Following Pakistan's latest attempt to bring up Kashmir at the Security Council, India issued a strong counter-response. New Delhi reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir remains an inseparable part of the country, asserting that the sole remaining dispute is Islamabad's ongoing unlawful occupation of Indian territory.

He further noted how the pattern extends to other regions of Pakistan that also face repression.

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"Incarceration of leaders including a former Prime Minister, electoral outlawing of the main opposition party, a constitutional coup by the military through the 27th Amendment, and other such actions have decimated any semblance of democracy."

Ambassdaor on its internal crisis

Expanding his critique past PoK, Parvathaneni stated that a similar pattern of oppression is visible throughout Pakistan.

"Incarceration of leaders including a former Prime Minister, electoral outlawing of the main opposition party, a constitutional coup by the military through the 27th Amendment, and other such actions have decimated any semblance of democracy," he said.

"Pakistan would do well to look inward and address the real issues in the country rather than resorting to fabricated narrative construction with religious imagery aimed at scoring domestic brownie points and misleading the wider UN membership," he added.

Parvathaneni also raised questions about why domestic developments within Pakistan receive comparatively minimal attention at the United Nations.

"While similar developments in other countries are excoriated by the United Nations, such repression and developments in Pakistan do not receive the attention they deserve," he said.

J&K internal part of India

Ambassador Harish slammed Pakistan for its brazen attempt to misuse the august platform for its divisive agenda and reiterated that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has always been, is, and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India.