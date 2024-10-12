Published 14:28 IST, October 12th 2024
Pakistan to Hike Petrol Prices Amid Severe Economic Turmoil
Petrol prices in Pakistan are set for a hike as the country continues to reel under severe economic stress due to a global rise in crude oil prices
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Petrol prices in Pakistan are set for a hike as the country continues to reel under severe economic stress due to a global rise in crude oil prices | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:28 IST, October 12th 2024