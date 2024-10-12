sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:28 IST, October 12th 2024

Pakistan to Hike Petrol Prices Amid Severe Economic Turmoil

Petrol prices in Pakistan are set for a hike as the country continues to reel under severe economic stress due to a global rise in crude oil prices

Lahore Pollution AP
Image: AP
14:28 IST, October 12th 2024