Updated March 14th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Masood Azhar released to plot terror as per Intelligence Bureau

Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit spoke to Republic TV, responding to Masood Azhar being secretly released by Pakistan and given a free hand to plot terror

Reported by: Pritesh Kamath
Masood Azhar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit spoke to Republic TV on Monday, responding to Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar being secretly released by Pakistan and given a free hand to plot terror activities against India. Pandit said that every peaceful day in Kashmir valley is a nail in the coffin of Pakistani propaganda compelling the terror-sponsoring neighborhood to try and disrupt peace in Kashmir as they have a high stake in disruption and violence.

Intelligence Bureau alerts the government

As per the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Pakistan is planning terror attacks and in a bid to do so, has secretly released the dreaded terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar from protective custody. Pakistan had arrested Azhar in March 2019, days before Imran Khan was scheduled to visit the US and has now released the JeM chief to plot terror. The news of Pakistan releasing Masood has come just days after the Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh received intelligence of JeM’s underwater wing planning a terror attack. 

IB has insisted the government to deploy more soldiers on the Indo-Pak border near Rajasthan as the reports say that Pakistan is planning to carry out 'big action' in Sialkot in Jammu and along the Rajasthan border as Pakistan has deployed additional troops there. 

Masood Azhar: A designated terrorist as per UN and the new UAPA law 

Azhar, who is wanted in India for several attacks, including the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack, was among four people declared as individual terrorists on August 4 under a new anti-terror law passed in August. The United Nations also designated Azhar a 'global terrorist' in May 2019. 

Published September 9th, 2019 at 12:02 IST

Whatsapp logo