Published 06:53 IST, September 24th 2024
Pakistani Doctor Accused of Blasphemy Killed in Fake Encounter, Claims Family
His family said he was arrested last Wednesday and killed hours later in a fake encounter with police. A mob also burned his clinic on Wednesday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pakistani Doctor Accused of Blasphemy Killed in Fake encounter, Claims Family | Image: AP
