  • Pakistani Doctor Accused of Blasphemy Killed in Fake Encounter, Claims Family

Published 06:53 IST, September 24th 2024

Pakistani Doctor Accused of Blasphemy Killed in Fake Encounter, Claims Family

His family said he was arrested last Wednesday and killed hours later in a fake encounter with police. A mob also burned his clinic on Wednesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pakistani Doctor Accused of Blasphemy Killed in Fake encounter, Claims Family
Pakistani Doctor Accused of Blasphemy Killed in Fake encounter, Claims Family | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
