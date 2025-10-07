Pakistan’s Jaffar Express Attacked Again by Baloch Rebels; Several Army Personnel Feared Dead in Powerful Blast

Witnesses and local sources also reported gunfire following the explosion, with security forces quickly cordoning off the area. | Image: Video grab

In yet another major strike on Pakistan’s railway network, the Jaffar Express was targeted on Tuesday by Baloch separatist rebels near Sultan Kot in Sindh’s Shikarpur district, leading to a powerful explosion that derailed five carriages and left several people injured. Reports suggest that Pakistani Army personnel were among those killed or wounded in the attack.

According to initial police reports, the blast occurred on the railway track when the Jaffar Express — en route from Peshawar to Quetta — was passing through Sultan Kot station, a suburban area between Shikarpur and Jacobabad. At least seven people have been confirmed injured, while rescue operations are underway to evacuate passengers trapped in the derailed coaches.

Witnesses and local sources also reported gunfire following the explosion, with security forces quickly cordoning off the area. The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) have claimed responsibility, stating that the attack specifically targeted Pakistani military personnel on board the train. “Several soldiers were killed or injured,” the group alleged in a statement shared with local media outlets.

Officials said rail traffic between Sindh and Balochistan has been suspended following the explosion, and an investigation is underway.

The Jaffar Express, one of Pakistan’s major inter-provincial passenger trains, has been repeatedly targeted by Baloch insurgent groups in recent years. The route, which connects Rawalpindi, Sindh and Balochistan, has often witnessed acts of sabotage and bombings, highlighting the continuing unrest in Balochistan and adjoining regions.