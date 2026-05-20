'Parishram Hi Safalta Ki Kunji Hai...': Meloni Flaunts Her Hindi At Joint Presser With PM Modi

Rome: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni addressed a joint press conference in Rome on Wednesday, during which the Italian leader noted that the two nations are now closer than they have ever been in history.

During the presser, Meloni also flaunted her Hindi, saying that she knows a popular Indian phrase related to hard work- “Parishram hi safalta ki kunji hai.” She also translated the Hindi phrase, saying that it means “Hard work is the key to success."

Meloni further called greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his delegation in Rome “a historic day for the relations between the two nations".

Calling PM Modi her “friend”, Meloni said, “Narendra Modi has been leading India since 2014. But today, this is his first bilateral mission to Italy. The last visit of an Indian PM on a bilateral mission prior to this, dates back to 2000 - 26 years ago. Today, with this visit, not only are we bridging this gap but together, we have decided to revitalise our relations. This visit is the apex of a path that we have built together with determination, to strengthen the ties between ourselves all the way up to the highest level ever."

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‘Honest Friendship With PM Modi’

Meloni also said that during the course of her meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 3 and a half years, they have gotten to “deeply know one another and their respective points of view".

“We have also created an honest friendship based on respect and mutual trust."

The Italian Prime Minister added that she has “personally" learned to appreciate the vision, the pragmatism and the leadership of PM Modi as shown by how popular he is amongst the citizens of India after many years in government. “I think that this friendship of ours has very much helped us to work so swiftly," said Meloni, highlighting her personal connect with PM Modi.

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