Netanyahu Dials PM Modi to Discuss West Asia Situation; Invites Indian PM and Capt Smit Machchhar to Israel's Independence Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia and stressed the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region. Netanyahu also invited PM Modi and Flydubai stabbing attack incident Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar to light a torch on the Independence Day of Israel.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu initiated the call. Both leaders welcomed the continued momentum in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent position favouring dialogue and diplomacy as the path forward.

Regarding the phone call, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, wrote, "Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership. We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region."

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In a post on X, Benjamin Netanyahu shared an update on the phone call and wrote, "I spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light a torch together with the heroic Indian pilot on the Independence Day of the State of Israel. Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on the ground and in the air, India and Israel fight terrorism together. He expressed his appreciation for the courageous and long-standing relationship between us."

Both leaders agreed to stay in touch, according to Prime Minister Modi's office.