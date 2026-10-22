PM Modi, Polish PM Tusk Chart New Course For Strategic Partnership in Defence, AI and Critical Minerals

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk held comprehensive talks at Hyderabad House on Thursday, charting fresh avenues of cooperation in defence, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and green technologies while reaffirming their resolve to double bilateral trade by 2030.

The discussions, which marked a new phase in the India-Poland Strategic Partnership established in 2024, also saw both leaders strongly condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all forms. They specifically denounced the April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and called for concerted global action against terrorists and their networks, including those designated by the UN Security Council’s 1267 sanctions committee. The two sides urged the early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism and agreed to hold a dedicated dialogue on counter-terrorism.

According to a joint statement and an official readout from the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders explored opportunities across trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges. They underscored the importance of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, pressing for its early conclusion, ratification and implementation to unlock new commercial opportunities, diversify supply chains and boost economic engagement.

A key outcome was the decision to establish a Defence Industry Dialogue. This mechanism will foster business-to-business engagement and, where mutually agreed, partnerships in technology, co-development and co-production. Both sides welcomed the outcomes of the eighth Joint Working Group on Defence meeting held in Warsaw in September and expressed hope for the early finalisation of an Agreement on Mutual Protection and Exchange of Classified Information. They also highlighted the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership concluded earlier this year and pledged deeper collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, cybersecurity and defence innovation.

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Economic cooperation featured prominently. Prime Minister Modi invited Polish companies to expand investments in India, citing the country’s large market, skilled workforce and growing manufacturing ecosystem. Prime Minister Tusk, in turn, welcomed Indian investments in Poland and positioned his country as a gateway to Central and Eastern Europe. The leaders encouraged partnerships in industrial machinery, pharmaceuticals, mining, energy, ICT, infrastructure and other sectors. They also agreed to revive the bilateral working group on agriculture and welcomed the India-Poland Business Forum held during the visit.

Further areas of focus included joint research in AI, semiconductors and quantum technologies; stronger space-sector collaboration; circular economy initiatives such as battery recycling and rare-earth refining; and enhanced connectivity through direct flights, maritime cooperation and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

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Reflecting on historical ties, the joint statement recalled India’s sheltering of thousands of Polish women and children during the Second World War and described the monuments to Maharaja Jamsaheb -- known in Poland as the “Good Maharaja” -- as a living bridge between the two peoples. Both sides also expressed gratitude for Poland’s assistance to over 2,000 Indian students during Operation Ganga in Ukraine.

An agreement on cooperation in culture, science and higher education is expected soon, alongside a partnership between the National Archives of India and Poland’s State Archives.

On global issues, the leaders reaffirmed commitment to a rules-based international order and reform of the United Nations, including expansion of the Security Council. Poland reiterated its support for India’s permanent membership in a reformed UNSC and for India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat in 2028-29. They expressed deep concern over the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine conflict and called for a just and lasting peace consistent with the UN Charter. Both sides also emphasised a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific in accordance with international law, with India inviting Poland to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

Prime Minister Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening for a three-day visit, accompanied by Poland’s Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski and a high-level business delegation. After engagements in the capital, he is scheduled to visit Bengaluru to meet stakeholders in the IT and space sectors. An India-Poland Business Forum is being held in New Delhi on October 22 and in Bengaluru on October 23.External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also called on Prime Minister Tusk earlier in the day, discussing ways to deepen cooperation across multiple domains.