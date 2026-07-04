PM Modi Receives Online Death Threat Ahead of Melbourne Visit; Australia Launches Probe: Reports

Melbourne: Australian authorities have launched an investigation into an alleged online death threat targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just days before his scheduled appearance at a major community event in Melbourne, according to reports.

The threat was reportedly posted in the comments section of a Facebook post promoting the “Melbourne Meets Modi” event, set to take place at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday, July 9. According to reports, the comment came from an account using the name “ابو مصطفى” (Abu Mustafa) and read: “the roof tops of the stadium better close during the event or he will be coming to Australia for his death.”

As per the reports, Federal police were notified of the post on July 3, the same day it appeared. Investigators have since identified the IP address linked to the account and are examining whether any criminal offences were committed, reports said.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has declined to comment on the active investigation. A spokesperson told The Australia Today that, as of the latest update, no arrests have been made.

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Security arrangements for Prime Minister Modi’s visit are expected to be extensive, involving coordination between the AFP, state police, and specialist protective units. Threats against visiting heads of government are routinely given the highest priority by Australian law enforcement.

Modi’s trip includes bilateral engagements with Australian officials as well as community events. The Melbourne gathering at Marvel Stadium is anticipated to draw a large crowd of the Indian-Australian diaspora.

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The matter has also been flagged to agencies involved in planning security for the visit. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Australia Today has chosen to report only the details of the comment necessary for public interest and has not published further identifying information about the social media account. The allegation has not been tested in court, and no charges have been laid.