'Don’t Get Lured': MEA Warns Indians Against Joining Russian Armed Forces; Highlights Risks and Dangers

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a fresh advisory cautioning Indian nationals travelling to or seeking work in Russia against recruitment into the Russian armed forces.

The ministry noted the continuing reports of Indian citizens being drawn into military service. It reiterated warnings issued over the past two years about the serious risks involved and urged citizens to remain extremely careful when pursuing overseas job opportunities. Individuals should not fall for offers from unverified sources, the advisory stressed.

The ministry said that many people have willingly pursued such opportunities, attracted by monetary benefits, with the expectation of later securing release through the Indian government. The MEA firmly discouraged this approach, calling it a dangerous path.

The advisory also pointed to cases where individuals have approached authorities to renounce Indian citizenship, obtain a Russian passport, and then enlist. Some have already taken this step without consulting Indian officials, lured by short-term financial incentives. The government advised citizens to carefully weigh the gravity of such decisions and the life-threatening dangers they entail, and to refrain from them entirely.

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Further, the MEA observed that non-public entities, including voluntary groups, are recruiting foreign nationals for the Russian forces. Indian citizens were advised to exercise due diligence and accept job offers only from agents properly registered with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Government of India continues to engage closely with Russian authorities to safeguard the well-being of Indian nationals already serving in the Russian armed forces and to secure their early discharge.