'PM's Visit Is Significant Step in Advancing India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership': MEA

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said the visit marks a significant step in advancing the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. The visit marks a significant step in advancing the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors while reinforcing the deep trust, shared values and enduring friendship that bind the two countries."

PM Modi's visit to Indonesia is expected to have big outcomes, sources told ANI. In a big endorsement of India's election management model, India will support the development of Indonesia-specific EVMs. After the proven success of India's air-to-air missile power in Operation Sindoor, Indonesia has decided to import Indian Astra missiles, sources familiar with the matter revealed.

To strengthen the critical mineral supply chain, India will invest in the manufacturing of steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia. Indonesia is expanding its BrahMos inventory, with India to support it with more batteries. India and Indonesia are set to jointly develop Sabang port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca, and is 100 miles away from India's Great Nicobar port project, as per the sources.

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Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the guestbook upon meeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Istana Merdeka (Presidential Palace). Both leaders were seen shaking hands and exchanging cordial smiles. PM Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Jakarta, marking the start of his official state visit to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen strategic cooperation between the two nations.

This official visit to Indonesia, running from July 6 to 8 at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marks his fourth journey to the Southeast Asian country.'