EVMs, Astra Missiles, BrahMos: 5 Key Outcomes Expected During PM Modi's 3-Day Indonesia Visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Indonesia is expected to deliver several key outcomes across defence, critical minerals and electoral technology, further strengthening the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

According to sources, the visit could pave the way for major agreements, including Indonesia's procurement of India's Astra air-to-air missiles, expansion of its BrahMos missile inventory, joint development of the strategically important Sabang Port and India's support in developing Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines (EVMs).

1. Indonesia to Import India's Astra Missiles

One of the biggest expected outcomes is Indonesia's decision to procure India's indigenous Astra air-to-air missiles, sources said.

The move comes after the missile's demonstrated capabilities during Operation Sindoor, marking another milestone for India's growing defence exports and deepening military cooperation between the two countries.

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2. Indonesia to Expand BrahMos Missile Inventory

Indonesia is also expected to expand its inventory of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, with India likely to supply additional missile batteries, as per sources.

Defence cooperation has become a key pillar of bilateral ties in recent years through regular military exercises, defence industry collaboration and strategic engagements.

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3. India to Support Indonesia-Specific EVMs

Further, in what is being seen as a major endorsement of India's election management system, India is expected to assist Indonesia in developing country-specific Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Sources said the initiative is aimed at deepening cooperation in electoral technology while sharing India's expertise in conducting large-scale democratic elections.

4. India to Invest in Critical Minerals Manufacturing

To strengthen supply chains for critical minerals, India is expected to invest in the manufacturing of steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.

The proposed investment is expected to boost cooperation in strategic sectors while reducing dependence on vulnerable global supply chains.

5. India, Indonesia to Jointly Develop Sabang Port

Another major outcome expected from the visit is the joint development of the strategically located Sabang Port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is situated around 100 miles from India's Great Nicobar Port project.

The project is expected to strengthen maritime connectivity, logistics and strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific, in line with India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) vision.

PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome in Indonesia

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. His aircraft was escorted by Indonesian Air Force fighter jets upon entering the country's airspace, while the Indonesian president personally received him at the airport.

The Prime Minister was later accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka Presidential Palace, where both leaders held bilateral talks aimed at expanding cooperation across defence, trade, maritime security and strategic sectors.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. The visit marks a significant step in advancing the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors while reinforcing the deep trust, shared values and enduring friendship that bind the two countries," the MEA said in a post on X.

PM Modi also thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for the welcome accorded to him saying, "Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also signed the guestbook upon meeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Istana Merdeka (Presidential Palace). Both leaders were seen shaking hands and exchanging cordial smiles.