Violence Escalates In PoK: Pakistan Floods Mirpur With Forces As Protesters Vow 'Final March' After Rawalakot Firing

New Delhi: Tensions have sharply escalated across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after Pakistani security forces reportedly carried out a massive deployment in the Dadyal region of Mirpur ahead of another round of state-wide protests called by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The latest mobilisation comes a day after videos emerged from Rawalakot purportedly showing Pakistani forces opening intense fire at unarmed protesters participating in a sit-in demonstration.

Protest organisers alleged that security personnel fired indiscriminately at civilians, forcing demonstrators to flee for cover, further intensifying anti-government sentiment in the region. Claims made by protest leaders about the firing could not be independently verified.

According to protest organisers, authorities have deployed a large number of security personnel in Mirpur's Dadyal area amid reports that demonstrators in Rawalakot may attempt to march towards Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Advertisement

JAAC leader and advocate Khwaja Mehran struck a defiant tone while addressing supporters, saying the people of "Azad Jammu and Kashmir" were on the verge of making history.

"If we wanted to, we could have hung the trousers of your forces on these streets and moved forward on the first day. We wanted to expose your true face before the world. We will move forward on the fifth," he said, signalling that the agitation would continue despite the security crackdown.

Advertisement

Another senior JAAC member, Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri, appealed to residents across Muzaffarabad, Jhelum Valley and Neelum Valley to participate in Sunday's protests.

Calling for peaceful demonstrations, he urged people to come out "with full force" demanding implementation of the committee's demands, justice over the alleged enforced disappearance of JAAC leader Shokat Nawaz Mir and "hundreds of other unarmed civilians", while also condemning what he described as the "genocide of Kashmiris." He urged protesters not to bow before "oppression and tyranny" and instead continue the movement peacefully.

The latest developments come against the backdrop of growing unrest that has engulfed PoJK over the past several weeks. According to the previous developments, thousands had gathered in Rawalakot under the banner of the JAAC to protest against the Pakistani administration over political rights, governance issues and alleged state repression.

The demonstrations intensified after authorities launched a crackdown on the organisation, which has since been declared a banned outfit by the Pakistan-administered government.

Earlier, videos from Rawalakot showed scenes of chaos as gunfire rang out during protests. Activists alleged Pakistani forces used live ammunition against unarmed civilians, while Pakistani authorities maintained that security personnel came under attack from armed elements linked to the banned JAAC, leading to casualties on both sides. These competing claims remain disputed.

The crackdown has drawn increasing attention after reports of internet shutdowns, mass arrests, restrictions on movement and sedition cases against JAAC leaders. Authorities have also announced rewards for the arrest of key protest leaders, while thousands of supporters continue to mobilise across different parts of the region. Amnesty International has expressed concern over the crackdown and called for respect for human rights.