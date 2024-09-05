Published 08:55 IST, September 5th 2024
Pope and Imam of Southeast Asia's Largest Mosque Make Joint Call for Peace, Environmental Protection
Pope Francis joined the grand imam of Southeast Asia's largest mosque in pledging to work together to promote peace and protect the environment.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pope Francis joined the grand imam of Southeast Asia's largest mosque in pledging to work together to promote peace and protect the environment | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:55 IST, September 5th 2024