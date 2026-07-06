Prepared to Fight ‘On All Fronts’: Bilawal Bhutto Threatens India with War Over Suspended Indus Waters Treaty Dispute

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued a stark warning to India, declaring that Pakistan is prepared to fight “on all fronts.” The threat of war comes after New Delhi reiterated its stance that the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains suspended due to Islamabad's ongoing support for cross-border terrorism.

India put the historic water-sharing agreement on hold last year following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that New Delhi's position on the matter has not changed.

Escalating Rhetoric Over Water Rights

Speaking to a public gathering in Pakistan, Bhutto accused India of trying to turn the Indus River into a political weapon. He maintained that Pakistan would stand firm on its water rights.

“Pakistan remains ready for war and will never compromise on the Indus river’s rights. This is an attempt to weaponise the river waters against us," Bhutto said. The escalating tension follows a statement by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who reconfirmed that the Indus Waters Treaty "stands in abeyance" because of Pakistan’s continued backing of cross-border terror networks.

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“Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism," Jaiswal stated. The treaty, which was brokered by the World Bank in 1960, has managed the distribution of the Indus River system between the two neighboring nations for over six decades.

Islamabad Rejects India's Suspension of the Pact

Bhutto’s aggressive rhetoric aligns with the official stance of the Pakistani government, though it significantly ups the military ante. During a seminar held in Islamabad, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar dismissed India’s suspension of the pact, arguing that the 1960 agreement “remains valid, binding and operative".

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This is not the first time Bhutto has spoken out against India's measures following the Pahalgam incident. He previously emphasized that the Indus River is Pakistan's vital "lifeline," warning that its citizens desire "peace by dignity" rather than "submission."

"Pakistan must speak clearly. The Indus is not a pressure point. The Indus is not a bargaining chip. The Indus is not a weapon to be placed in India's hands. The Indus is a lifeline of Pakistan. And any attempt to turn that lifeline into a noose must be treated as a threat to the survival of our state. This is the message that Pakistan must deliver to India," Bhutto noted.

He further alleged that India was failing to honor its commitments, adding that "using water resources as a weapon was dangerous." "We want peace, but peace with dignity. We want dialogue, but dialogue under law. We want coexistence, but not submission. So from this seminar, from this city, from this moment let a message go forth. Pakistan will defend its water, its people, its treaty, its sovereignty and its future," he declared.

War of Words Intensifies Between Neighbors

Bhutto's statements follow a series of highly charged remarks from other top Pakistani officials. Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik previously warned of "cutting off those hands" that attempted to "touch our water". Similarly, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar criticized the control New Delhi holds over the river system, stating, “there is a tap being controlled by the prime minister of a neighbouring country. He says he will not let even a drop of water flow into Pakistan.”