'Putin Is Testing World': Zelenskyy Pushes For Tougher Sanctions, Donald Trump Says Conflict Will 'Get Settled'

Ukraine’s air force reported that 810 drones and decoys were launched, along with 13 missiles. | Image: Twitter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the international community to back up their words with action after Russia launched the largest aerial assault since the start of the war, while US President Donald Trump signalled readiness to impose new sanctions and said he believes the conflict will “get settled.”

Zelenskyy: “Putin is Testing the World”

In a sharp appeal following the overnight bombardment, Zelenskyy said Moscow’s escalation showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was deliberately probing Western resolve.

“Clearly, Russia is trying to inflict pain on Ukraine with even more brazen attacks. This is a clear sign that Putin is testing the world, whether they will accept or tolerate this,” he wrote on X.

Zelenskyy insisted that international partners must move beyond condemnations and introduce tougher penalties.

Also Read: Trump Vows to Slap Additional Sanctions on Russia

“That is why statements by state leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions, sanctions against Russia and individuals connected with Russia, tough tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia. Their losses must be felt. That is what is truly convincing.”

The Ukrainian leader added that long-range capabilities remain essential. “Putin does not want negotiations; he is clearly hiding from them, so Russia’s fuel shortages and other economic troubles are the logical response to its refusal to agree to a ceasefire.”

Trump: “We’re Going to Get It Done”

Across the Atlantic, Trump described the war as a “waste of great humanity” but also claimed that progress toward a resolution was possible.

Speaking to reporters outside Air Force One, he said, “Look, we’re going to get it done. The Russia-Ukraine situation, we’ve got to get it done. I have confidence we’re gonna get it done.”

Pressed on whether he would escalate sanctions against Moscow, Trump responded, “Yes, I am,” noting that “nobody was tougher on Russia than me” during his previous actions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and other energy projects.

Yet, Trump acknowledged the toll of the conflict, estimating that “between Ukraine and Russia, they’re losing 7,000 soldiers every single week. It’s such a horrible waste of humanity.”

Despite earlier assuming Ukraine would be “the easiest war to settle,” he admitted it had proven more complicated but maintained, “I think it’s going to get settled.”

He also revealed plans to speak with Putin “very soon” and suggested ongoing discussions with European leaders could open a path toward peace.

Record Assault Across Ukraine

Their comments came in the aftermath of Russia’s heaviest strike of the war. Ukraine’s air force reported that 810 drones and decoys were launched, along with 13 missiles.

It claimed to have downed 747 drones and four missiles, but others struck key targets.

Kyiv endured over 11 hours of air raid sirens as drones pounded the city, hitting a government building for the first time.

The Cabinet of Ministers headquarters sustained significant damage, with a fire breaking out on its upper floors.

Civilians bore the brunt of the assault; at least four people, including an infant, were killed. In Zaporizhzhia, homes and a kindergarten were destroyed, while Kryvyi Rih lost warehouses.