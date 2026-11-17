Manila: Quad leaders on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific, strongly opposing unilateral actions aimed at changing the status quo through force or coercion, while announcing a series of initiatives to strengthen maritime security, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence cooperation and regional connectivity.

In a joint press release following the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Manila, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed concern over destabilising actions that escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability.

The leaders also expressed grave concerns over economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions, and underlined their commitment to securing critical supply chains, protecting freedom of navigation and overflight, and ensuring open, safe and resilient maritime transit corridors across the Indo-Pacific.

Marking nearly a decade since the revival of the Quad and the tenth anniversary of the vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, first articulated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2016, the leaders described the grouping as a partnership committed to peace, stability and prosperity.

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The joint statement announced the inaugural Quad Business Leaders’ Forum, scheduled to be held in early 2027, which will bring together business leaders, government officials and policy experts from the four countries to promote commercial partnerships and strengthen private-sector ties.

On emerging technologies, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of the AI Accelerator, announced by Quad Foreign Ministers in Atlanta, which aims to coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted AI access, deployment and technical assistance across the Indo-Pacific.

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The leaders also welcomed the launch of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration, a new initiative aimed at enhancing information sharing and maritime domain awareness across the region.

As part of the initiative, P-8 and P-3C maritime patrol aircraft from the four countries are scheduled to participate in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context in 2027.

Highlighting the importance of regional connectivity, the leaders welcomed progress under the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, which seeks to expand access to secure and trusted communications infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific.

They also welcomed an expansion of Australia’s contribution to the partnership to include electricity cables, aimed at strengthening regional energy security and connectivity, alongside upcoming undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean.

The four leaders further announced enhanced Quad Cybersecurity Cooperation in response to the rapid increase in the number and scale of cyber incidents in the region, with the objective of promoting an open and secure cyberspace.

On counterterrorism, the leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and committed to strengthening ongoing cooperation within the Quad framework.

Reaffirming their support for ASEAN centrality and unity, the leaders said they remained committed to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific.