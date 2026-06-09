'Really Crazy, 'Hurting Country Very Badly': Trump on Federal Court Ruling Striking Down $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Washington/New York: President Donald Trump sharply criticized a federal judge’s decision to overturn his administration’s $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, arguing that the ruling is severely damaging the United States.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Tuesday after attending the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, Trump expressed frustration with the judiciary’s intervention.

“These judges are really giving us a hard time, really crazy. They are giving us a very, very hard time ... they're hurting our country very badly,” the President said.

The remarks came one day after a federal judge in Massachusetts struck down the Trump administration’s proposed $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, which are used to bring highly skilled foreign workers to the United States. The fee had been challenged in court by California and 19 other states.

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The administration had introduced the significant fee as part of broader efforts to reform the H-1B program, which Trump has long argued needs tighter controls to protect American workers. Opponents, including the suing states, contended that the fee was unlawful and would harm innovation and key industries reliant on specialized talent.

Trump’s Tuesday comments underscore his ongoing battle with federal courts over immigration and visa policies, a recurring theme during his presidency. The White House has not yet indicated whether it plans to appeal the Massachusetts ruling.