Relentless Rescue, Relief, and Recovery in Flood-Hit Areas: Videos Capture Nepali Army's Heroic Response To Crisis

In the face of the devastating Bhote Koshi flash flood that struck Rasuwa and downstream areas, the Nepali Army has proven itself the steadfast guardian of the nation. Official videos released by the Nepali Army Headquarters capture the determination, professionalism, and selfless service of soldiers who raced into the disaster zones under the powerful motto: “Where there is crisis, there is the Nepali Army.”

Following the disaster, Nepali Army personnel launched multi-pronged operations spanning search and rescue, medical support, relief distribution, and critical road clearances. Videos show troops navigating treacherous, flood-ravaged terrain to reach isolated communities, delivering essential supplies, medicines, and hope to those affected. Soldiers are seen distributing relief materials door-to-door and in temporary shelters, embodying the spirit of “Together for Life. Together in Hope.”

One of the most dramatic efforts involved the high-stakes rescue of individuals trapped inside hydropower tunnels. Army teams worked with precision and courage to extract those stranded in the darkness and danger of the flooded structures, bringing them to safety amid ongoing risks. Parallel operations cleared blocked roads, restoring vital connectivity so that further aid and rescue teams could reach remote areas more quickly.

Ground teams, with the help of Army helicopters, conducted continuous sorties and overnight missions. Personnel delivered tents, medical supplies, food, and water while evacuating the injured and vulnerable. Medical teams attached to Army units provided on-the-spot care, with more serious cases prioritized for further treatment. These actions formed a core part of the broader national response that mobilized thousands of security personnel across the affected districts.

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The Army’s presence has been constant and multifaceted -- accelerating search efforts in hard-to-reach zones, supporting road-opening equipment, and ensuring that relief reaches those who need it most. Videos released over consecutive days show the scale and continuity of the effort -- soldiers in the field at dawn, through the night, and into successive days -- demonstrating discipline and compassion in equal measure.

As the nation copes up with the heavy toll of the disaster, the Nepali Army’s rapid deployment, technical capability, and unwavering commitment stand as a beacon of resilience.