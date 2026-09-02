'Religious Freedoms Violated': India Condemns Vandalism of 100-Year-Old Temple in Pakistan, Demands Restoration & Fair Probe

New Delhi: India has strongly condemned the reported demolition of a historic century-old Hindu temple in the Narowal district of Pakistan, calling out local authorities for what it termed an alarming apathy toward minority religious sites.

The structure, situated in village Siraj and spanning approximately 1,000 square metres, was reduced to rubble on August 21, sparking a fierce dispute over the cause, according to reports. While provincial officials and the Evacuee Trust Property Board claim the building collapsed due to heavy monsoon rains, local residents and minority rights groups insist the temple was deliberately dismantled, reports said. Community leaders allege that the demolition was orchestrated to absorb the land into an adjoining seminary, with members of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan accused of stripping away metal fittings and bricks, the reports said.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We have noted with deep concern the disturbing reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in village Siraj, Narowal, Pakistan. We unequivocally condemn this reprehensible act of vandalism against a century old minority place of worship."

Jaiswal further emphasized the broader implications for religious minorities in the region, adding, "The apparent apathy of authorities and failure to protect this century-old temple is alarming. Such incidents are a stark reminder of the continuing vulnerability of minority communities and the egregious violations of their religious freedoms and places of worship in Pakistan."

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In the wake of the destruction, minority organizations have urged the Punjab government to act on prior warnings that the shrine was at risk, pressing for a formal investigation and full reconstruction. Reiterating these demands, New Delhi urged Islamabad to take immediate corrective steps.

"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into this incident and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable," Jaiswal stated.

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"Furthermore, the Government of Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the desecrated temple and fulfill its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage," he added.