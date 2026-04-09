'Remember Greenland...': Trump Issues Fresh Threats After Talks With Mark Rutte, Blasts NATO Over Iran War

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump seemed to have shifted his focus back to acquiring Greenland after a temporary ceasefire agreement with Iran, signalling out NATO allies' lack of cooperation during the conflict in the West Asia region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump slammed NATO for not being with the US in times of need as he reminded them of Greenland, signalling his renewed interest in the Arctic territory.

"NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again. Remember Greenland, that big, poorly run, piece of ice!!!" Trump said.

US-Iran Truce

This comes after the US and Iran reached a temporary ceasefire over a "workable" 10-point plan, agreeing to hold further diplomatic engagement in Islamabad this weekend. Both sides will hold direct talks aimed at ending weeks of intense hostilities following the outbreak of war.

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Trump's earlier threats to seize Greenland had unsettled European capitals and strained transatlantic relations, prompting calls within the European Union for greater unity and independence on security matters. France and Germany had urged the EU to consider deploying its Anti-Coercion Instrument before Trump backed away from launching a trade war, claiming a "framework" deal had been reached on US access to Greenland's strategic mineral resources.

During the war with Iran, Trump had repeatedly called out NATO allies for "not helping" the US.

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"Japan didn't help us, Australia didn't help us, South Korea didn't help us, and then you get to NATO -- NATO didn't help us," Trump said at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

Trump added of US assistance to the nations: “We've got 50,000 soldiers in Japan to protect them from North Korea; we have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong Un.”