‘Remember Who Pakistan Really Is': US Senator Rick Scott Slams Islamabad's Iran Mediator Role After Shehbaz Sharif's Viral Khamenei Tribute

A fresh political storm has erupted in Washington over Pakistan's role in the ongoing US-Iran tensions, with Republican Senator Rick Scott strongly questioning Islamabad's credibility as a mediator and urging the US to "remember who Pakistan really is”.

Scott's remarks came after a video of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivering a tribute to former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gained traction on social media, drawing criticism from several American conservatives.

'Pakistan Is No Better Qualified to Mediate'

In a post on X, the Florida senator launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's record, arguing that the country should not be trusted to facilitate diplomacy between Washington and Tehran.

"We're talking about a country where bin Laden hid out for a decade, where they selectively enforce lopsided blasphemy laws to persecute Christians, and where the Prime Minister just praised the genocidal mass murdering tyrant that used to run Iran," Scott wrote.

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He went on to say that Pakistan was "no better qualified to mediate" the conflict than "the Hamas-harboring Qataris," adding that the US "needs to remember who Pakistan really is in the middle of all this."

Shehbaz Sharif's Remarks Spark Row

The criticism follows the circulation of a video in which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Khamenei during a public address.

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Calling the late Iranian leader a "great scholar and leader," Sharif said, "He showed resilience, courage, patience and vision, and served Iran with utmost dedication and unwavering commitment. Millions of Muslims around the globe will remember him."

Sharif also underscored Pakistan's close ties with Iran. "Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries, and our hearts beat together. We will stand together, and we shall march together under all circumstances," he said.

The remarks have fuelled criticism among some US lawmakers who question Islamabad's neutrality amid escalating tensions involving Iran.

Not the First Warning From US Lawmakers

Rick Scott is not alone in voicing concerns over Pakistan's role.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, had earlier argued that Pakistan was an unsuitable intermediary because of what he described as its longstanding hostility toward Israel.

In a post on X in May, Graham said Pakistan's role as a mediator was "more than problematic," citing Islamabad's opposition to Israel, allegations regarding Iranian military aircraft, and comments made by Pakistani leaders.

He also referred to remarks by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who had said Islamabad would not join the Abraham Accords, urging Pakistan to clarify its position in response to President Trump's call for more countries to normalise ties with Israel.