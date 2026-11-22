Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday (local time) said that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would not be difficult if the United States accepts reasonable conditions in accordance with international law, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, as reported by Al Jazeera.

He stressed that resolving the crisis would require Washington to acknowledge its mistakes and fulfil its previous commitments. Araghchi also called for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the situation in Gaza, which he described as a “silent genocide”, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Trump repeatedly expressing dissatisfaction over the terms Iran has been willing to offer in negotiations. Meanwhile today, US President Donald Trump said that any potential agreement with Iran would be "permanent" and aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, reiterating his insistence on securing what he described as a genuine and lasting deal with the country.

"I'm going to make a deal that is going to be permanent. I’m not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said, expressing his determination to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons. In an interview with Fox News, Trump also said he had never been particularly interested in regime change in Iran while describing his attacks on the country's senior leadership as a significant shift for the Iranian regime.

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He characterised Iran's new leadership as "more rational", but questioned its reliability in negotiations, alleging that Tehran had a history of making agreements and subsequently breaking them. Earlier, Trump claimed that the United States has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the US Navy has established a blockade in the strategically important waterway, while reiterating that Washington would never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon or develop a dirty bomb.

"Last week, we took out record amounts of oil from the Hormuz Strait. Our navy has a blockade," Trump said during his remarks to the press. "We have total control over the Hormuz Strait."