Massive Explosion In Myanmar Leaves 1 Dead, 12 Injured; Investigation Underway

A massive bomb blast ripped through a checkpoint on the Than Lwin Bridge in Myanmar killing one person and injuring 12. As per the reports, the blast injured 7 police personnel and 2 civilians. The incident took place at 7:30 am while the authorities were checking a white Honda car at Than Lwin Bridge checkpoint, according to the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB). The explosion killed the male driver of a white Honda.

"The driver was killed. All the policemen were injured. Some were seriously injured. Two tourists were injured,” a source close to the authorities told the news outlet. The army has reached the location to investigate the matter and the bridge is now closed. "While the security teams were checking the cars, a bomb exploded on top of a car. A man inside the car was killed by a bomb. The rest is the travelling public and security. Now sent to the hospital. Later, the patient's condition is unknown," a member of the social assistance group told DVB.

It is to mention that Myanmar is witnessing a rise in violent clashes since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February 2021. The junta has been fighting anti-coup "People's Defence Force" (PDF) militias, as well as long-established ethnic rebel armies that control large areas of territory close to the country's borders.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Than Lwin Bridge: A hard checkpoint to go through

According to the DVB, the Than Lwin Bridge is a multi-team checkpoint located at the exit of the Karen State of Baan Township. The police personnel deployed there to check the vehicle in a stringent manner for security reasons. A resident of Myaing Kalay Village said that the security personnel usually target and arrest the young people travelling in the area.

After the news of the incident broke out, military council forces arrived at the scene of the blast and blocked the roads. The forces closed the passageway and are conducting investigations. The situation across the nation has remained turbulent ever since the country’s military junta staged a coup in 2021 and ousted civilian leader and Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.