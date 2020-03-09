Coronavirus: 100-year-old Becomes Oldest Patient To Fully Recover In China

Chinese state media on Sunday reported that a 100-year-old man fully recovered from coronavirus and was discharged from a hospital in Wuhan city. According to reports, the 100-year-old man became the oldest known patient to beat the deadly contagious disease. Media reports stated that the man was admitted to Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital on February 24 and underwent a therapy session for 13 days before being discharged.

As per reports, the man had Alzheimer's, hypertension and heart problems apart from the flu-like disease when he was admitted to the hospital. Media reports further added that the man was treated with anti-viral drugs, plasma transfusion, and traditional Chinese medicine. According to reports, China has reported more than 80,000 cases since the virus first broke out in December last year. More than 3,000 people have lost their lives in China alone out of which 28 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, China suffered another blow when a hotel in the southern part of the country housing coronavirus patients collapsed killing 10 people and injuring several others.

Global outbreak

China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were being traded illegally as per reports. According to the latest reports, at least 800 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the most affected countries besides China, where 366, 194 and 50 people have died respectively as of March 8. Italy reported over 133 deaths in a single day on March 8 since the outbreak escalated in the country. As per data from worldometer, COVID-19 has affected 104 countries and territories around the world.

Image Credit: AP