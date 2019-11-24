In Viral Video, 106-Year-old Woman Shares Candy With Daughter Making Hearts Melt

As the saying goes, 'a mother will always be a mother'. A video of a 106-year-old mother sharing candy with her 87-year old daughter is going viral on social media platforms and is making hearts melt. Netizens are pouring their hearts out on social media.

Never too old for mom!

The heartwarming video that was first shared on Chinese Social Media sites has now moved over to the other social sites was allegedly shot in Langtang in Central China's Henan Province this Sunday. In the video, the 106-year-old mother who has been identified as Mrs Wuyang can be seen first looking for something in her jacket pocket, after she finds the candy she is seen giving it to her eldest daughter Chengzi, 87 who can be heard giggling like a little girl after she gets the candy.

Mrs Wuyang who is 106-year-old has two daughters with Chengzi being the oldest, Yang Dezhen is the younger daughter and Chengzi's sister, she is 78 years old. Mrs Wuyang was widowed at the age of 30 and brought up her daughters on her own.

Mrs Wuyang had attended a wedding which Chengzi was unable to attend because of ill-health. Mrs Wuyand brought back a handful of candies from the wedding. The video was apparently shot by a neighbour who claimed that he himself was touched by the sweet gesture. The video has touched the hearts of netizens and they responded in the comments section.

We are always our mothers babies no matter how old.



