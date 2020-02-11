14 Rohingya Refugees Die As Boat Capsizes Off Bangladesh Coast: Report

As many as 14 Rohingya refugees died when a boat carrying them capsized off the coast of southern Bangladesh, confirmed a report. According to officials, the Bangladeshi Coast Guards have recovered 14 bodies and rescued 70 others after the boat, headed for Malaysia, overturned off the Bangladesh coast.

The Navy and Coast Guard boats are still continuing the search and rescue operation near St Martin's island in the Bay of Bengal. The Rohingya refugees, who have been living in several camps in Bangladesh and particularly in Cox’s Bazar, tried to leave the camps on boats headed towards Malaysia.

Around 600,000 Rohingyas are confined in Myanmar camps and villages as well and many often try to escape to Thailand or Malaysia through dangerous routes. In December 2019, nearly 100 Rohingya Muslims, including 25 children, were arrested for attempting to flee Rakhine to a southern beach. They had paid several hundred dollars to relocate but were detained for violating the immigration act.

Read: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Seeks EU's Support For Return Of Rohingyas

Myanmar denied 'genocidal intent'

Nearly 7,40,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to take refuge in several camps in Bangladesh after Myanmar’s military launched a crackdown on the minority group. However, Myanmar’s government-appointed panel failed to find any ‘genocidal intent’ behind the displacement of Rohingya Muslims from the Rakhine state.

Read: Myanmar Reimposes Internet Blackout Amid Escalating Violence In Rohingya Villages

The Independent Commission of Enquiry (ICOE) submitted a 461-page final report on January 20, after holding its 15th meeting in Naypyitaw. “The ICOE has not found any evidence suggesting that these killings or acts of displacement were committed pursuant to intent or plan to destroy the Muslim or any other community in northern Rakhine State,” said the panel in a statement.

Read: UN Fails To Take Action On Order Against Myanmar On Rohingya: Reports

Read: Two Days After ICJ Ruling, Rohingya Women Killed, Several Injured In Myanmar Shelling

(With inputs from agencies)