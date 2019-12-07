A Record 168 Million Will Need Humanitarian Aid In 2020 Due To Climate Change: UN

According to the United Nations, a record 168 million people in the world would require help and protection from the drastic climate change in 2020. The UN's emergency relief has said that due to climate shocks, outbreaks of large infectious disease have already increased the global demands by nearly 22 million people in the past year. In an appeal for nearly $29 billion as a donation for humanitarian aid, the UN said the crisis will spanning in more than 50 countries in the next year. Mark Lowcock told the journalists in Geneva that highest figure in decades will need assistance.

According to the UN website, Lowcock said, “In 2020, nearly 168 million people worldwide will need humanitarian assistance and protection. That represents about one person in 45 on the planet. It is the highest figure in decades.”

Greater number of communities have been affected by the climate change-related events than by conflict. Lowcock also noted that 13 out of 20 countries most vulnerable to climate change are places which already have an inter-agency appeal. However, Yemen which was also declared as the 'most poor country' by the UN, will still be 'world's worst humanitarian crisis' in 2020 even after five years of war.

The UN official also said, “The number of people in need is expected to remain close to this year’s levels, that’s around 24 million people, 80 per cent of the population”.

The WHO report

The World Health Organisation said in a different report that climate change is responsible for most ill-effects on human health, yet the funding to tackle the crisis is lacking behind. The United Nations published its report a day after the climate summit began in Madrid in order to urge the world leaders to prioritize climate emergency and meet the ambitious targets to reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases which are responsible for increasing the earth's temperature. The extreme weather conditions are responsible for people suffering from heat stress, and mosquito-borne diseases including malaria.

(with inputs from agencies)