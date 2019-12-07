56 Polar Bears Relocate To A Russian Village As Arctic Ice Shrinks Due To Climate Change

More than 50 polar bears have gathered on the edge of a village in Russia's far north, environmentalists and residents said, as weak Arctic ice is preventing them to roam. According to reports, the Russian outlet of the WWF(World Wildlife Fund) stated that the group of more than 50 polar bears relocated due to climate change, as rising temperatures made it difficult for the ice to form in the Arctic region.

Climate change is to be blamed

The World Wildlife Fund further added that due to the rapid decline in Artic ice, the bears were forced to relocate in search of food. It was also said that there was an increase in the number of human and predator encounters in the Arctic.

According to reports, there have been rising concerns that the polar bears could enter the Russian village that is home to a little less than 1,000 people. Also, petrol stations have been established to keep a check on the bears' movements in the region.

A representative of the local Bear Patrol, Tatyana Minenko, stated that they had kept walrus carcasses in a particular area that they have picked up along the coast. Minenko further added that as long climate change causes hindrance and there is no sufficient ice cover, the polar bears are bound to stay ashore.

According to reports, the Russian weather service stated that the temperatures are expected to fall from November 7 and that coastal should freeze within a few days. Polar bears are often found to visit inhabited areas in search for food. However, the frequency of Polar bears visiting these areas has increased owing to climate change and receding ice covers.

Attempt to endanger Polar Bears

Footage of a polar bear being spray-painted “T-34” recently went viral. T-34 is the name of the iconic soviet tank. The footage showed the animal hulking in the Russian Arctic. The arctic beast is officially classified as vulnerable and now faces an uncertain future because of the loss of its ability to camouflage itself.

Wildlife experts have warned that the large lettering could damage the predator's camouflage resulting in a disruption in his ability to hunt. “The accurate and clear writing suggests the bear must have been sedated for a while”, said Anatoly Kochnev who is a researcher at the Institute of Biological Problems of the North.

He said that the scientists could not have done this. It could have been somebody who ‘joked' like this. The paint will hopefully be washed off when the animal swims. According to reports, the incident appeared to have happened near Novaya Zemlya which had declared a state of emergency in February after more than 50 polar bears moved into the streets of the region.

(With inputs from agencies)