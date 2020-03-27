The Debate
Coronavirus: 170 Japanese Nationals Evacuated From Delhi On Third Day Of 21-day Lockdown

Rest of the World News

Amid the 21-day lockdown in India to battle Coronavirus (COVID-19), Indian authorities allowed 170 Japanese nationals to fly back from Delhi to Narita airport

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Japan

Amid the 21-day lockdown in India to battle Coronavirus (COVID-19), Indian authorities allowed 170 Japanese nationals to fly back from Delhi to Narita airport via Japan airlines, according to ANI. Earlier in the day, Delhi police stopped a bus carrying 14 Japanese nationals in the Delhi Ghaziabad border. The bus driver stated that he had picked them up from a yoga center in Rishikesh and was told to drop them at Paharganj and was unsure whether the foreign nationals have been tested or not for the pandemic.

Delhi police stop bus carrying 14 Japanese tourists; driver claims 'not sure if tested'

Japanese nationals evacuated

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Indian scientists reveal 1st COVID-19 image; cases soar to 724

India evacuates foreign nationals

On Wednesday, India facilitated the evacuation of 500 German nationals and 2000 French tourists via special airplanes amid the 21-day lockdown. Moreover, 300 Israeli nationals were also flown out of Delhi to Tel Aviv via an Air India plane. Currently, India has barred all air travel - both international and domestic amid the spread of Coronavirus lockdown.

Cabinet Secretary warns states of gaps in screening '15 lakh foreign arrivals in 2 months'

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 724 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 66 have been discharged and Kerala reported the highest at 176. 17 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

Germany & France nationals to be evacuated from India amid 21-day Coronavirus lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
