Brazil: 'Hero' Stranger Saves 4-year-old Boy From Dog Attack

A stranger is being hailed as a 'hero' as he single-handedly fought a dog who was attacking a four-year-old child in Parque Achieta, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A security camera video which recorded the entire incident is now viral. One can see the 20-year-old Patrick do Céu fighting off the pit bull that was attacking the little boy, Joao Pedro. The horrifying video shows that pitbull biting the child's arms and legs and attacking his head, dragging him around on the ground. According to international media reports, both the victims suffered injuries that needed stitches.

The 20-year-old intervened when he saw the dog ferociously attacking the little boy. While speaking to an international media outlet, Patrick said that he himself has a two-year-old daughter and when he saved Joao, he had her in mind and jumped in to save the helpless the boy. In the video one could also the pitbull attacking Patrick as well, however, he set the child on the roof of a car before jumping on the vehicle himself. There was a woman as well who was already trying to save the child but she was unable to. Patrick tried to get rid of the dog by stamping on its head several times.

'I don't consider myself hero'

According to reports, Patrick had several scratches and cuts on his leg. He also said that Joao had to wait on the top of the car for at least half an hour before help arrived. The four-year-old also needed stitches on his neck. The dog's owner is yet to be identified. Patrick told the media that his own daughter Lara is two but she is around the same size. When he saw the dog attacking he had her in mind and acted immediately on instinct. He further added that when he pulled the dog away from Joao it had its teeth in the boy's neck. He also said that he doesn't consider himself a hero. The dog will reportedly be kept under observation until the owner is found, however, there is no knowing what awaits it.

