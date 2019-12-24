New Trend Alert! 'Christmas Tree Hairdo' Takes Internet By Storm

As Christmas is just around the corner and people are getting a final touch up with decorations, netizens have come up with a unique hairstyle that has gone viral. A hair trend has taken the internet by storm as it involves all the things to do with the festive season. The 'Christmas tree hairdo' is the new trend in which internet users are transforming their hair into a Christmas tree and not just a triangle looking tree, but they all complete it with Christmas decoration ornaments all over the hairdo.

Netizens are tying their hair upside-down, making a cone-shaped hairdo, many are also decorating it with lights, glitter, rope, decoration balls, and all the other festive things to give their hair a festive touch. Here are some netizens showing off their 'Christmas tree hairdo':

Christmas tree made of Knives, lighters

In another bizarre incident, Vilnius Airport in Lithuania reportedly made a Christmas tree of confiscated knives, bullets, scissors, lighters, toy guns and topped by a star made of blades. According to reports, the authorities used prohibited items that passengers are not allowed to pack in their luggage. The construction of the 1.5m tree took just over a fortnight and features green scissors in place of branches, and a diverse array of decorations, lighters and Swiss army knives among them. The tree on display in the airport departures hall reportedly aims to send an educational message on the importance of aviation security.

Check out the creativity of the Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport! A tree made of confiscated items. "Knives, scissors, lighters, blades, and all sorts of other dangerous goods – this Christmas tree has them all." https://t.co/OAOyHxUKmo pic.twitter.com/WTwaPhP2gJ — Lithuania Travel (@LTtravelUSA) December 11, 2019

