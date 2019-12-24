The Debate
New Trend Alert! 'Christmas Tree Hairdo' Takes Internet By Storm

Rest of the World News

A new trend in which netizens are transforming their hair into a Christmas tree and decorating it with lights, glitter, and other festive things has gone viral

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
New trend

As Christmas is just around the corner and people are getting a final touch up with decorations, netizens have come up with a unique hairstyle that has gone viral. A hair trend has taken the internet by storm as it involves all the things to do with the festive season. The 'Christmas tree hairdo' is the new trend in which internet users are transforming their hair into a Christmas tree and not just a triangle looking tree, but they all complete it with Christmas decoration ornaments all over the hairdo.

READ: Family Finds Unusual ‘decoration’ Hiding In Christmas Tree... An Owl

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ: Georgia Family Finds An Owl In Their Christmas Tree, Nurses It Back To Health

Christmas tree made of Knives, lighters

In another bizarre incident, Vilnius Airport in Lithuania reportedly made a Christmas tree of confiscated knives, bullets, scissors, lighters, toy guns and topped by a star made of blades. According to reports, the authorities used prohibited items that passengers are not allowed to pack in their luggage. The construction of the 1.5m tree took just over a fortnight and features green scissors in place of branches, and a diverse array of decorations, lighters and Swiss army knives among them. The tree on display in the airport departures hall reportedly aims to send an educational message on the importance of aviation security.

READ: Christmas Ornaments To Spruce Up The Look Of Your Christmas Tree

READ: Christmas: All You Need To Know About Your Christmas Tree Before You Buy Them

Published:
COMMENT
