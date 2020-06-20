China Attempts To Justify Uighur Excesses, Rejects US 'interference' As Trump Signs Bill

In response to the Uyghur Human Rights Bill signed by US President Donald Trump, the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times has claimed that it is a result of manipulation done by 'international anti-China forces'. Releasing a documentary, the Chinese mouthpiece said that it is a 'powerful response' to the 'so-called Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020', the Chinese mouthpiece said that the aforesaid bill 'grossly interferes in China's internal affairs' and 'intervenes in Xinjiang's governance and construction efforts.'

Issuing clarification on Chinese attempts to end 'extremism' in Xinjiang, the mouthpiece said that Chinese government and the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang have taken various measures to eliminate 'three evil forces' - extremism, separatism and counter terrorism from its soil. It added that the 'interference of external forces' stimulates the unity consciousness of the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

Moreover, it states that interference of external forces has raised 'border consciousness and patriotic feelings' amongst the Chinese people. It goes on to attack the US for its 'double standards', slamming America for racism, religious intolerance and for banning the entry of citizens from seven Islamic countries.

"The bill also reminds us of the need to strengthen the international interpretation and explanation of Xinjiang question, enhance the publicity of Xinjiang's achievements, and correct the wrong understanding of China's governance of Xinjiang and fight back against attacks and slanders against the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, the Chinese government and the Communist Party of China," the article states.

Uighur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020

Donald Trump on Wednesday signed legislation that seeks to punish China for its crackdown on ethnic minorities. In a statement issued, White House said that Trump signed The Uighur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 and said that it “holds accountable perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses such as the systematic use of indoctrination camps, forced labor, and intrusive surveillance to eradicate the ethnic identity and religious beliefs of Uyghurs and other minorities in China.”

The bill includes sanctions on Chinese officials directly involved in the crackdown. It would impose sanctions on specific Chinese officials, such as the Communist Party official who oversees government policy in Xinjiang. The legislation requires the U.S. government to report to Congress on the human rights violations in Xinjiang as well as China’s acquisition of technology used for mass detention and surveillance. It also requires American authorities to look into the pervasive reports of harassment and threats of Uighurs and other Chinese nationals in the United States.

China has publicly brushed away criticism of its crackdown in Xinjiang, which it launched in 2014 as the “Strike Hard Against Violent Extremism” campaign in the vast resource-rich territory in the far northwest of the country.

The bill also comes in contrast to the claims made by ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton as he alleged in his book that Trump in a private conversation agreed to support the brutal campaign of China against Uighur Muslims in return of help for reelection.

